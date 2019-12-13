Domestic abuse during the holidays

The holiday season can be a harder time than usual for those facing domestic abuse. Visiting friends and family may be a good time to look out for signs of abuse between your loved ones and their partner, and let them know of the resources that are there for them.

Sarah Ellis is the fundraising and development coordinator for the Shelter for Help in Emergency or the SHE Shelter. She said the holidays tend to be a stressful time for victims of domestic abuse.

"Who wants to be in that situation any time let alone during the holidays,” said Ellis. "Extra time together over the holidays. If you're in a tense situation, that's possibly going to escalate and if you got alcohol added to the mix that can also escalate."

Ellis said the need for extra money to buy gifts can also cause arguments especially when the abuser has control of the money. She said people can look for signs that abuse may be happening in your loved one's home.

"Is there stress or tension in the household,” said Ellis. “Does it seem like she's trying to walk on eggshells."

If you do notice something is off, Ellis said the key thing is not to judge why they are still there.

"There are reasons,” said Ellis. “It could be that this isn't the right time for her to leave. Leaving is actually the most dangerous time for victims of domestic violence. That is when most homicides occur in those situations. She's usually the best one to know about that situation and when it's a good time to leave."

Leaving a situation involves needing affordable housing, arrangements for children, work, and many other things to be successful. However, that is why resources like the SHE Shelter are there.

"If you think something's going wrong, just let her know that you know there are people out there that can help,” said Ellis. “That she can call the shelter's hotline anytime...and there's always a trained staff person or volunteer on the hotline to help her."

The SHE Shelter’s hotline is 434-293-8509. It is open 24 hours and is anonymous.

If you would like to help the SHE Shelter and victims of abuse, check out what to donate and where in the Related Links box.