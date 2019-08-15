Domestic violence call leads to officer-involved shooting

By  | 
Posted:

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- A northern Virginia man has been shot by police officers after they responded to a domestic violence call.

Prince William County Police say the shooting occurred a little after 6 a.m. Thursday in Woodbridge.

Police received a call from a woman who said she'd been in an argument with her husband.

When officers arrived, the woman was outside the home and said her husband was armed with a knife and BB gun.

Police say the man then appeared at the front door and advanced toward the two officers with the knife.

The officers shot at the suspect; he was struck in the upper body and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect was identified as a 54-year-old white man. The races of the officers were not immediately released.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus