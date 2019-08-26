Dominion Energy offering to pay to remove your old refrigerator

Dominion Energy is now willing to remove your unwanted, old refrigerators for free while also offering a $20 incentive in the mail.

Customers will not receive any bill in the mail and could get additional benefits on future energy bills.

The power company is continuing to look for ways to get its customers to reduce their energy usage.

The refrigerators that get picked up are delivered to a recycling facility run by Recleim, LLC.

"It's taken away to a recycling plant that uses the parts in a variety of products such as laptops, cell phones, concrete mix and soda cans just to name a few," said Samantha Q. Moore, spokesperson for Dominion Energy.

The new recycling is only available to Dominion customers.

According to Dominion, people can save $150 per year on average on their energy bill by not using outdated appliances.

Interested customers are encouraged to call (877) 785-6681 or click on the link in the Related Links box.