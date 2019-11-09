Dominion honored for hiring, supporting military veterans

A Virginia-based company have been honored for its efforts to hire veterans.

“G.I. Jobs” has named Dominion Energy a Top Military-Friendly Employer for 2020 for the 11th year in a row.

According to a release, the company says it takes pride in efforts to recruit, hire, train and support military service members and their families.

These efforts include one in five new hires at Dominion being a veteran.

Dominion says it also helped launch the Troops to Energy Jobs program, which helps veterans with the training and support they need to transition to civilian life and create pathways to success for them in an energy sector career.

The company also participates in Virginia's HIRE VETS NOW Fellowship program, which helps service members transition out of the military through a 12-week work experience and industry training.

The release says Dominion also supports employees who are in the National Guard and Reserves, including paying 100 percent salary differential for up to five years of deployed military employees.

Benefits can be extended for up to five years to cover deployed military employees and their dependents, and Dominion gives three weeks of paid time off for Guard and Reserve duty on top of the normal vacation and sick leave time.

The company sponsors the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, which is a PGA Tour Champions playoff tournament. It raised more than $1.8 million for area charities in its first three years, with net proceeds directed toward veterans organizations.

The release says Dominion also provides energy assistance to veterans facing financial hardship through its EnergyShare program and it partnered with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services to launch the 100 Homes 100 Vets program, a year-long effort to provide free energy efficiency upgrades to qualified Virginia veterans.

Additionally, Dominion helps the U.S. Department of Defense achieve energy resiliency through the Base of Tomorrow concept, which has reduced vulnerabilities by integrating and optimizing the way energy is generated, delivered and managed at military facilities. Electric service at ten military installations has been privatized, including Fort Belvoir, Fort Lee and Fort Hood.

There are 13 military families across Virginia that are getting full tuition and other aid to attend community colleges through grant funding from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation to the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education.

Dominion says its efforts to support active-duty military and veterans dates back to World War I when its employees would send care packages to those serving the country when the company was known as the Virginia Railway and Power Company.

For more information on how the company supports veterans, click on the link in the Related Links box.