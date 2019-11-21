Dominion proposed rate of profit rejected, lower rate approved

Proposal for a Virginia-based energy company to set its future rate of profit has been rejected and a lower rate was approved.

The State Corporation Commission says it rejected a proposal from Dominion Energy Virginia to set its future rate of return on equity at 10.74 percent. Instead, it approved a rate of 9.2 percent.

According to a release, the return on equity is effectively the allowed profit that the company's shareholders receive on their investment in Dominion's equity.

The release adds this return impacts two major components of the monthly bill Dominion customers pay.

It will be used in future rate adjustment clause cases, through which Dominion collects from its customers the costs of various capital projects. This includes the authorized profit on such capital expenditures.

The SCC told the Virginia General Assembly in its annual report last August that Dominion is planning new capital expenditures of more than $12 billion between 2019 and 2023.

The release says if these expenditures get approval from the SCC, Dominion will be able to collect a return on equity on those projects through the rates charged its customers.

For example, the difference between the 10.75 percent rate and the 9.2 percent rate would cost customers $1.4 billion on the $12 billion of capital expenditures recovered over 25 years, which is the minimum recovery period for recent capital projects.

The 9.2 rate is also the current rate.

This return on equity will also be used during an upcoming review of Dominion's earnings on base rates for 2017 through 2020, as applicable under state law. That review is set for 2021.

The release says the SCC's decision to reject the higher return on equity rate was because the proposed rate was not consistent with the public interest and did not represent the actual cost of equity in the marketplace.

Instead, the lower rate of 9.2 percent is consistent with the public interest and balances the interests of Dominion, its customers and its investors, says the SCC.