Dominion says proposal will benefit customers, improve service

Dominion Energy has been working on its energy grid and has launched programs it says will give customers more ways to control their bills and energy usage.

According to a release, Virginia customers can expect more reliable service, new tools to manage usage, and greater access to clean energy sources under a proposal that was filed with the State Corporation Commission on Monday.

The proposal details the first three years of the company's ten-year plan to transform the energy grid.

Should this proposal be approved, Dominion says it will enhance service to customers through the implementation of new technologies and a series of new programs developed with input from customers and stakeholders over the past several months.

The release adds this initiative will come as the company continues its rapid progress toward a clean energy future and in response to calls from state leaders for the electric sector to be fully decarbonized by 2050.

In response, Dominion has continued to expand its solar and offshore wind options.

The proposal currently before the SCC calls for about $594 million in investments through 2021, including a new customer information platform to allow customers to digitally manage their energy usage and installation of nearly one million smart meters, which would more than triple the number of such meters that are currently being used by customers.

The company says smart meters give customers more information and tools to better manage their energy use and bills, as well as letting customers get alerts of potential high bills and power outages.

Should the SCC approval future proposals regarding smart meters, Dominion says it would achieve full smart deployment to the Virginia service area by the year 2024.

Dominion says its customers will not see a rate increase for the costs associated with the deployment of the new platform and the smart meter installation through 2021, which the release says is about half of the initial three-year investment package.

The company says it plans to reinvest funds under the provisions of the Grid Transformation and Security Act of 2018.

“Our initiative is the next step in creating a clean energy future in Virginia,” said Ed Baine, the senior vice president of Electric Distribution. “This will help customers for years to come, with more resilient service, greater value and a partnership that helps to protect the environment for the next generation.”

A cost-benefit analysis of the proposal says these investments will provide a range of benefits to Dominion customers, such as fewer outages, and flexible rate options.

Regarding outages, the company says weather and other events will cause fewer of them due to a stronger, more secure and resilient infrastructure and technology, such as control systems to help manage the flow of energy.

The smart meters will help this by preventing some outages and automatically reporting others, as well as isolating outages that do occur, rerouting power to impacted customers, and help crews locate the source of the outage.

The analysis also claims the planned investments will deliver significant benefit to all customers across a wide range of areas while also helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increase jobs and economic growth in Virginia, and create savings for electric vehicle owners.

Dominion also has proposed upgrades that will allow for a two-way flow of power, that will allow excess energy created by renewable energy sources such as solar panel installations on customer homes to be entered into the wider grid.

The SCC has previously approved investments under the state law for Dominion to make improvements in cyber and physical security as well as telecommunications.

