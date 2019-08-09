Dominion seeking partners for pilot program to expand broadband access

Dominion Energy is looking to help expand broadband access to rural locations in Virginia.

The company is looking for localities and Internet service providers to work with, currently seeking information on how to facilitate greater access for parts of the Commonwealth that are unserved.

Dominion says it wants to launch a pilot program to help reach such homes and businesses currently lacking broadband Internet access.

"We're excited about how much this pilot could help rural Virginia communities," said Ed Baine, senior vice president of Electric Distribution. "High-speed Internet access will support economic development and social equity while simultaneously promoting public health, public safety, and educational opportunities for our customers who currently don't have broadband."

Dominion says it is looking into ways to serve as a "middle mile" provider, which would fill a void between the largest data connections and homes and businesses.

Its telecommunications network could be able to bridge that gap by making broadband capacity available to Internet service providers as allowed under the 2019 Grid Transformation and Security Act.

Responses to the Request for Information by localities and ISPs need to be submitted by Sept. 9.