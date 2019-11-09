Donation match challenge for Service Dogs of Virginia

Service Dogs of Virginia is looking for some help to meet a fundraising challenge.

An anonymous donor will give the nonprofit $11,011 in honor of Veterans Day and a current PTSD service dog named Holly who is working with an active duty military member and her litter of ten puppies that was born on Veterans Day last year.

But the nonprofit will only get that donation if the amount can be matched.

The deadline for that match is Dec. 1. Donations can be made by check with 11/11 Challenge in the memo line or online at the link in the Related Links box.