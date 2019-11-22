Downtown Mall Crawl kicking off this weekend

It's time for the Downtown Mall Crawl, which kicks off Saturday with a Downtown-wide holiday open house.

The event will run through Dec. 8 and people who make six or more qualifying purchases from participating downtown businesses can be entered to win one of two $250 gift certificates.

Participating shoppers will need to get a map card, which can be found in participating businesses or printed off from the link in the Related Links box.

Completed cards need to be returned to the Downtown Business Association of Charlottesville by 12 p.m. on Dec. 8.

There is also a holiday window display contest, in which people can vote for their favorite display by Dec. 6. The winner will be announced at the Grand Illumination.

Additionally, the Santa Fun Run will be held on Dec. 8 and benefit the Arc of the Piedmont.

Both of these events can count toward the stamps needed on the map card.

For more information, click on the link in the Related Links box.