Dozens of goats forfeited after Louisa County hearing

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office says dozens of goats have now been forfeited by their owner.

A seizure hearing was held Thursday morning in Louisa County General District Court concerning the 67 goats that had been seized from a residence on Wickham Road last month.

The judge ruled for the forfeiture of the goats, though a Great Pyrenees dog was returned to the homeowner.

The judge also ordered the owner to pay the county $8,000 in restitution.

The owner now has ten days to appeal, with a requirement of a $20,000 surety bond.

The seizure occurred following an anonymous tip about animals in poor condition that were visible from the road.

The goats had severely overgrown fleece that was matted and coated with feces and flies.

Many also appeared to be having trouble walking, apparently doing so on the front knees instead of on their hooves.

A veterinarian conducted field assessments of the animals and also found severely overgrown hooves, severe hoof rot, leg deformities, pizzle rot and malnutrition.

One goat that was deemed in extremely poor condition was euthanized at the veterinarian's recommendation.

A second goat that had been dropped off to a veterinarian by the owner also died.

The homeowner may face cruelty to animals charges in this case.