Dozens of goats seized from Louisa County property

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office says dozens of goats have been seized from a property on Wickham Road.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the area following an anonymous tip and found between 50 and 60 goats in what they believed to be in very poor wool condition.

Several of the animals, which were clearly visible from the road, had overgrown and matted coats full of feces and many also appeared to be having difficulty walking. Many appeared to be walking on their front knees.

Due to the matting of the animals' coats, deputies were not able to figure out body scores for the animals, so a veterinarian was contacted to conduct an assessment of the animals.

The owner was not present when the deputies arrived and did not arrive at any point during this initial visit.

A search warrant was served on Monday, and the veterinarian completed field evaluations and assessments.

It was determined the animals were suffering from severely overgrown hooves, severely overgrown and matted fleece, severe hoof rot, leg deformities, pizzle rot, and malnutrition.

Following the assessments, 67 goats and one dog were seized from the property.

One goat in extremely poor condition was euthanized at the veterinarian's recommendation.

Further investigation found another goat that had recently been dropped off at a veterinarian's office by the owner also died.

The incident is under investigation and charges may be pending following a seizure hearing.