Driver charged in overturned trash truck crash

A man is facing charges after a tractor trailer crash closed a Louisa County road for several hours on Monday.

The Virginia State Police reports the crash occurred around 11:40 a.m. on Cross County Road and Indian Creek Road, south of Cuckoo.

A tractor trailer hauling a full trailer of trash had overturned, spilling its load and causing a diesel and oil spill.

According to police, the driver, identified as 70-year-old David Lee Snyder of Culpeper, was heading south on Cross County Road when the truck veered right.

Synder overcorrected in an attempt to keep the truck on the road before the trailer went off the right side of the road and overturned, hitting a utility pole.

The trailer was holding about 80,000 pounds of trash, which spilled.

Snyder suffered minor injuries but he was not taken to the hospital.

He has been charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control.

The road was closed for nearly seven hours due to the cleanup.

The crash remains under investigation.