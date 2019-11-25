Driver hurt in Richmond Road crash has died

The Albemarle County Police Department reports a person has died in connection with a crash that occurred on Nov. 17.

According to police, 61-year-old Terry Beams of Charlottesville died on Saturday.

He was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on the eastbound ramp for Interstate 64 at Richmond Road (the Shadwell exit).

The crash occurred around 6:50 p.m. on Nov. 17 and involved Beams' black 2000 Toyota sedan, which was hit by a black Buick SUV that was trying to turn left at the flashing yellow arrow light onto 64.

Police say the crash is still under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

This is the tenth fatal crash the ACPD has investigated this year.