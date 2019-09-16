Driver hurt in crash with boulder

What a Virginia motorist thought was a large trash bag on the road as she traveled to work before dawn turned out to be a boulder the size of a picnic table.

Barbara Harris of Amelia County was seriously injured when her SUV collided with the rock early Friday.

The Richmond Times Dispatch reports Harris fractured a vertebra and a wrist. She said in an interview on Saturday she may need surgery if her pain doesn't subside.

It's unclear how the boulder got on the Chesterfield County road.

Harris say she didn't have time to swerve before her vehicle flipped over and rolled. The 64-year-old woman says crawled out because she smelled gasoline and worried a driver would strike the car. An ambulance soon took her to the hospital.