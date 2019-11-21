Driver treated for minor injuries after crash into pillar

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An Albemarle County building is in need of some repairs after a car crashed into a pillar outside on Thursday morning.
Officials say the driver lost control and crashed into the front of the Urological Associates building on Riverbend Drive on Pantops shortly before 9 a.m.
The crash knocked down a pillar and caused bricks to fall on the car.
The driver was treated for minor injuries.
Despite the visible damage, investigators say the building is still structurally safe.