Driver treated for minor injuries after crash into pillar

An Albemarle County building is in need of some repairs after a car crashed into a pillar outside on Thursday morning.

Officials say the driver lost control and crashed into the front of the Urological Associates building on Riverbend Drive on Pantops shortly before 9 a.m.

The crash knocked down a pillar and caused bricks to fall on the car.

The driver was treated for minor injuries.

Despite the visible damage, investigators say the building is still structurally safe.