Dutch police continue hunt for attacker who stabbed 3 during Black Friday shopping

Dutch police are continuing their hunt for an attacker who stabbed three youth on a street in The Hague that was crowded with Black Friday shoppers. (Source: RTL Netherlands/CNN)
Updated: Sat 5:31 AM, Nov 30, 2019

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police are continuing their hunt for an attacker who stabbed three youth on a street in The Hague that was crowded with Black Friday shoppers.

Police have yet to establish a motive. The victims were treated in a hospital and released late Friday.

Police spokeswoman Marije Kuiper said there were no updates in the investigation early Saturday.

The attack in the Netherlands came hours after a man wearing a fake explosive vest stabbed several people in London, killing two, before he was fatally shot by officers. Police are treating it as a terrorist attack.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus