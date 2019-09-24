E-waste disposal day coming up at Ivy MUC

People who need to get rid of some electronic waste will be able to do so for free on Oct. 26.

The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority says there will be an electronic waste collection day at the Ivy Material Utilization Center on Dick Woods Road.

On Oct. 26, residents of Charlottesville and Albemarle County will be able to dispose of e-waste for free between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

However, anyone who wants to participate in this disposal day must register for it. Registration will begin on Oct. 1.

Participants will be asked to register for a specific time window, and once that time slot is filled, they will receive a confirmation email.

RSWA says there are 87 spaces per time window that are available.

Participants can bring no more than ten items per registrant, and no more than two of those items can be tube-style televisions or monitors.

Only electronic waste items will be accepted, such as computers, laptops, computer accessories, printers, scanners, fax machines, VCRs, stereos, and televisions.

Other appliances and electronics, such as hairdryers and vacuums, will not be accepted.

