Members of the community helped CBS19 News achieve its goal of raising $500 during "No-Shave November" to fund cancer research.

CBS19's Chris Cerbo grew his beard for the entire month and tracked his progress on the air. Donors helped the station reach its fundraising goal with about one week to spare.

Face Value Salon in the Shops at Stonefield helped mark the end of the fundraising campaign on Monday by graciously shaving Cerbo's beard.