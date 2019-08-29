ER nurse announces candidacy for Virginia Lieutenant Governor

Democrat Kellen Squire has announced a run for Virginia Lieutenant Governor. But the election is not until November 2021.

Squire works as an emergency room nurse in Charlottesville. He also ran unsuccessfully for the Virginia House of Delegates in 2017.

Squire said he is announcing for Lieutenant Governor this early because he wants Virginians to get to know him. He describes himself as a "kitchen table candidate" who wants to concentrate on the basic issues facing Virginians.

"Health care is near and dear to my heart," Squire said. "It's the biggest area I would focus on but it's also education and schools. I have my kids in public schools and we have a lot of work to do with that."

Squire also says he will be working hard to help out the Democrats in the upcoming November election in Virginia where all seats in both the House and the Senate are up for grabs.