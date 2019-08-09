Early childhood education needs assessment, draft strategic plan released

Virginians are being asked to comment on a draft plan to strengthen school readiness and early childhood learning across the Commonwealth.

Governor Ralph Northam says Virginia has completed a statewide Needs Assessment and draft Strategic Plan that were produced through a $9.9 million federal Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five.

According to a release, the Needs Assessment identifies gaps in the early childhood system and the draft plan outlines goals and priorities for unifying and strengthening early childhood care and education.

The documents were developed through a collaboration with stakeholders, families and state legislators identifying and addressing the unique needs of children in Virginia between the ages of birth and five.

These documents are now available online at the link in the Related Links box to solicit community feedback.

"When children have access to quality, stable, affordable care during their earliest years, they build the foundation they need for future success, not only for themselves, but for their communities," said Northam. "These collaborative efforts will drive our continued work to strengthen the Commonwealth's early childhood system and improve the health, safety, and academic readiness of all f our youngest learners."

The release says the draft Strategic Plan articulates an overarching vision that all children in the Commonwealth will thrive with the support of accessible, quality, and affordable early childhood care and education delivered in safe and nurturing environments.

The Virginia Early Childhood Foundation has partnered with the Commonwealth to collect and process feedback on the draft plan.

The deadline to provide feedback on it is Aug. 31, and feedback needs to be submitted by sending an email to < a href="mailto:info@vecf.org">info@vecf.org.

The grant funding is also supporting community work in 11 regions and communities to help improve school readiness.

The release says the participating communities are building relationships among family day home, child care, Head Start, and preschool programs, while also measuring and strengthening the quality and seeking to improve access for families.

As part of an executive directive Northam signed, there will be regional stakeholder listening sessions where findings can be shared, goals and strategies discussed, and feedback solicited.

These sessions will be held in Norfolk on Aug. 12, Annandale on Aug. 14, Salem on Aug. 15, and Chesterfield on Aug. 16.