Education programs aim to support aviation careers in Virginia

Three educational programs aim to support aviation and career education across Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Aviation recently announced the three programs, which include teachers' grants and scholarships as part of a goal to fill the shortage of personnel in the aviation industry and to increase access to aviation education.

"These programs include the largest-ever pool of money available for teachers' grants and scholarships for aviation in Virginia," said DOAV Director Mark Flynn.

In the Teachers' Grant program, up to $500 of funding is available per classroom for instructors in K-12 education in any discipline as long as the lesson involves aviation.

The grant will reimburse instructors for the purchase of material for aviation-related lesson plans.

In previous years, this grant has also gone to teachers who were buying drones to study coastal erosion, reimbursing flight simulation time, and subsidies for field trips to wind tunnels for students of low-income households.

The Virginia Aviation Scholarships are for students to receive pilot training and aviation education. They are funding by the DOAV and its partners, the Virginia Aviation Business Association, the Virginia Airport Operators Council, the Virginia Aeronautical Historical Society, the Virginia Space Grant Consortium and Women in Aviation International.

Finally, the DOAV is looking for submission to the International Art Contest.

This year's theme is "Flying Yesterday and Tomorrow," and students can submit their pieces before Jan. 13. There will be winners selected at the state, national and international levels.

Last year, a student from McLean, Virginia placed second at the national level.

For more information on any of these programs, click on the link in the Related Links box.