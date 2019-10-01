Effort to reduce regulations at state agencies showing progress

A multi-year effort to reduce or streamline regulations at a pair of Virginia state agencies is on track.

Governor Ralph Northam submitted a progress report on the effort on Tuesday, saying the work to reduce regulations at the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation and the Department of Criminal Justice Services is actually ahead of schedule.

"Reviewing regulatory requirements to ensure they are doing the job in the least restrictive way possible is just common sense," said Northam. "This effort is already making our state agencies more efficient, giving our Commonwealth a strong regulatory reform model to replicate across state government. I am grateful for the work that has already been done, and remain committed to reducing burdensome regulations so that our regulatory system works better for all Virginians."

In February 2018, Northam and leaders from the General Assembly endorsed the three-year project to reduce regulations at the two state agencies by 25 percent.

The program was then formally established by House Bill 883, which Northam signed into law last year.

According to a release, the state agencies have already reduced their regulatory burdens by about ten percent, which has outpaced the schedule set by HB 883.

Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne, while submitting the reform report, also pointed out additional opportunities to reduce red tape at state agencies.

However, the report also notes the General Assembly defeated a piece of legislation earlier this year that would have allowed for greater regulatory reductions at the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation.

The release adds that Virginia's biennial budget includes requirements for state agencies to submit hundreds of reports to the General Assembly and the Governor's Office among hundreds of other reports that must be filed according to state code.

Northam's administration says it wants to work with the General Assembly to review these requirements to see if duplicative or unnecessary reports can be either streamlined or eliminated entirely.