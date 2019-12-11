Efforts to reduce the impact of plastic bags

It is becoming more difficult to recycle plastic goods because fewer places are willing to take them.

China has dramatically cut the amount of recycled materials it is willing to accept from America, and with dropping demand, some local groups have stopped taking certain types of plastics.

Last year, Van Der Linde Recycling stopped accepting household waste to focus instead on recycling construction materials. At the time, it blamed a drop in commodity prices.

The McIntire Recycling Center in Charlottesville also stopped taking plastics 3-7 this summer. Phil McKalips, who oversees the center, says recycled plastics are difficult to make appealing because the cost of making new plastics is so cheap. However, McIntire is one of the few places locally that still accepts plastic grocery bags.

"Our customer counts over the last year have doubled," said McKalips, the Director of Solid Waste for the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority, which oversees the McIntire Recycling Center.

He said that increase in customers has required them to empty to large metal bins filled with plastic and other materials twice a week, instead of just once. For plastic bags, the center periodically presses them into bales and then delivers those bales to Trex. Trex is a company in Winchester that turns those recycled plastic bags into durable deck planks.

Charlottesville's recycling pickup service, which is operated by County Waste, does not accept plastic bags for two reasons. The first reason is that the bags cause problems at the sorting facility.

"If you think of the thousands and thousands of bags," said McKalips, "they become an almost unbreakable fiber material tied up in all those conveyors."

The second reason is that the bags can fly out of the back of their trucks and end up on the side of the road, where they can stay in the environment for several years if they are not picked up. County Waste recommends that people return plastic bags to grocery stores where they can be recycled.

For example, Food Lion accepts plastic bags in large bins in front of the store. Those bags are also sent to Trex. Kroger and several other grocery stores also accept plastic bags to be recycled.

Lisa Philipps is a Charlottesville artist who is a frequent visitor to the McIntire Recycling Center. She says recycling plastic is a good start, but it does not go far enough. Before moving the Charlottesville this summer, she lived in Seattle, where the city banned stores from giving out plastic bags.

"I would love for Charlottesville to do that," Philipps said. "We really can't afford not to do that."

But Charlottesville Vice Mayor Heather Hill says Charlottesville can't legally do that "without getting permission from the state government."

That is because Virginia is a Dillon's Rule state, which means cities and counties cannot make certain decisions, like banning plastic bags, unless the state has given them specific authority to do so. But Hill said there is another way.

"Businesses can make those decisions on their own," Hill said. "It's just that we're saying, as a government, we can't make that decision for them."

Kroger spokesperson Allison McGee said the company has announced plans to phase out plastic bags entirely.

"There's no exact date for a transition yet in Virginia," McGee said, "but the change will take place in all Kroger stores by 2025."

A Food Lion spokesperson said their stores are committed to cutting back on single-use plastics, and "by 2025, we will eliminate unnecessary plastic packaging and move from single-use towards reusable models where relevant."

Philipps hopes shoppers and stores will act more quickly because each new piece of plastic that gets into the environment can have a long-term impact.

"It doesn't disappear," she said. "It's going to outlive us."