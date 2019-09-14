Eighth annual Cville Pride Festival takes over Downtown Mall

Rainbow colors filled the Sprint Pavilion on the Downtown Mall Saturday for the eighth annual Cville Pride Festival Saturday.

The event invited the community to enjoy a day full of performances, crafts, and shopping to remember, honor and celebrate love.

C.J. Sidner has been coming to Cville Pride Festival every year because of how welcoming the community has been for him and other members of the LGBTQ community.

"I think it's important that we all have our safe space," Sidner said. "It's a good welcoming environment that we can be ourselves."

Cville Pride Festival also commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn riots in New York City, which sparked an equal rights movement for the LGBTQ community.