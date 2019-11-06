Election officials counting write-in votes for 30th District seat

It appears likely that Delegate Nick Freitas will keep his seat in the Virginia House even though his name was not printed on the ballot in the 30th District.

Freitas launched a write-in campaign after state officials determined that he had missed the deadline to be on the ballot this past summer.

Other efforts were made to retain him as the Republican nominee for the district, but those were also rejected by state officials.

The Virginia Department of Elections site shows 58 percent of the voters in the district filled in a write-in candidate while 42 percent voted for Democrat Ann Ridgeway.

Election officials in Orange, Madison and Culpeper counties are working on counting those write-in votes to see how many Freitas actually received.

They have until Tuesday to complete that counting.

On Tuesday night, Freitas declared victory on his Facebook page.