Democrats, Republicans ready to get to work in Richmond

Now that the election is over, both Republicans and Democrats are ready to move forward.

In Charlottesville, Delegate-elect Sally Hudson, who will fill the 57th District House of Delegates seat left vacant by David Toscano, is ready to get to Richmond and vote on legislation.

"I'm excited to finally take action on common-sense gun reform," she said. "None of those bills moved in the special session on gun reform, because the Republican leadership was totally unwilling to play ball, so I'm excited to take action there."

Hudson also is looking forward to passing legislation that would give localities the decision-making power over war monuments.

As for Republican Senator Bryce Reeves, who represents the 17th District, he views his election night win as a chance to just get back to work, and he is not afraid to work across the aisle.

"Working across the aisle is not a problem for me," he said. "We've shown that, and voters knew that, and that's why they're sending us back."

The new-look General Assembly is scheduled to meet for the first time on Jan. 8.