Elementary school teacher facing child porn charges

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- An elementary school teacher in Virginia has been arrested on child pornography charges and fired from his job.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that 34-year-old Brett A. Marker was charged Friday in Norfolk. He was a fifth-grade teacher at Norfolk Christian. He started working at the school in August.

Head of Schools Daniel Tubbs said that police had no evidence to suggest that Marker abused students or committed crimes on campus.

Police started investigating after getting a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

 
