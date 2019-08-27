Elmo to come to Charlottesville for 2019 VAFF

A Sesame Street star will be coming to Charlottesville as part of the Virginia Film Festival in October.

Elmo will be in town for the annual Virginia Film Festival Family Day on Oct. 26, in partnership with Virginia Public Media.

The VAFF will also be screening two episodes of the famous television show as part of its 50th-anniversary celebration.

The film festival will also present the HBO documentary "True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality." This will be the annual school screening on Oct. 23.

This film will be free and open to attend to private, public and homeschooled middle and high school students. Advance registration is required for it.

Stevenson is a public interest attorney in Alabama where he has spent more than 30 years working to make the criminal justice system more equitable.

He founded the Equal Justice Initiative and has spent his career advocating for the disadvantaged, the incarcerated and the wrongfully condemned.

"We are proud to continue our school screening tradition of sharing meaningful and thought-provoking documentaries with students from throughout our region with this remarkable film," said VAFF Director Jody Kielbasa. "Bryan Stevenson is one of our world's true social justice heroes, and the efforts depicted in this film to right the ultimate wrongs for the most marginalized in our world are inspiring beyond measure."

The Virginia Film Festival will take place at locations around Charlottesville Oct. 23 through 27.

The 2019 program for it will be announced late in September and tickets will go on sale Sept. 30.

For more information on the film festival, click on the link in the Related Links box.