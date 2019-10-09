Emergency burn ban ordinance issued in Nelson County

Nelson County has become the second locality in this area to issue a burn ban due to drought conditions.

On Tuesday, the Nelson County Board of Supervisors enacted an emergency ordinance that put an immediate burn ban into effect.

According to the ordinance, the extremely dry conditions are creating a substantial threat of fire, and it is appropriate to ban open air burning.

Under the ban, fires cannot be lit in streets, alleys and other public places or on private property.

Anyone caught violating the ordinance will face a misdemeanor charge.

The ordinance will expire in 60 days from the date it went into effect.

For more information, call Emergency Services Coordinator Russell Gibson at (434) 263-7045 or send an email to rgibson@nelsoncounty.org.