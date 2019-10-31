Encouraging communities, organizations to plan accordingly for Halloween forecast

Halloween is wet this year, and there is a possibility for some severe weather during peak trick-or-treating times.

So Charlottesville and Charlottesville City Schools officials are urging area residents to postpone their outdoor activities until Friday.

In a release, the city mentions how the University of Virginia has already postponed the Trick-or-Treating on the Lawn.

Officials are encouraging neighborhoods, organizations and others that may have had events planned for Thursday afternoon and evening to plan accordingly for the weather.

Thursday evening, there is a chance for strong winds and severe thunderstorms.