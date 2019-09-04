Encouraging people to get a library card

The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is encouraging area residents to sign up for a library card.

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month across the country, and library cards can grant people access to numerous resources from Internet-accessible computers to free books.

At JMRL, cardholders can use the library system's 3-D printers, ebooks, storytime programs and more.

Even people who already have a library card but who may have lost it or it has become damaged can take advantage by getting a replacement card for free during the entire month.

People looking to get a library card will need to register in person with a valid photo ID that shows the current address, or a photo ID and an official document showing their current address such as a utility bill, tax assessment, lease agreement, or voter registration.

For more information, call (434) 979-7151.