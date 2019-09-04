Encouraging people to get a library card

By  | 
Posted:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is encouraging area residents to sign up for a library card.

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month across the country, and library cards can grant people access to numerous resources from Internet-accessible computers to free books.

At JMRL, cardholders can use the library system's 3-D printers, ebooks, storytime programs and more.

Even people who already have a library card but who may have lost it or it has become damaged can take advantage by getting a replacement card for free during the entire month.

People looking to get a library card will need to register in person with a valid photo ID that shows the current address, or a photo ID and an official document showing their current address such as a utility bill, tax assessment, lease agreement, or voter registration.

For more information, call (434) 979-7151 or click on the link in the Related Links box.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus