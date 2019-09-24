Enforcing railroad crossing and trespassing laws

This week is Rail Safety Week across the United Staes, and the Amtrak Police Department and Operation Lifesaver Inc. are working with hundreds of law enforcement agencies for Operation Clear Track.

According to a release, this is the largest railroad safety detail in the United States and it is one of several events to mark the safety week.

“This Rail Safety Week, we ask that you think beyond the danger you put yourself in when trespassing on railroad property and give some thought to the families, communities, railroad employees and all others traumatized by this careless behavior,” said Amtrak Police Chief Neil Trugman. “Please obey your state grade crossing and trespassing laws. Too many lives depend on it.”

The release says police and sheriff's officials will report to more than 1,500 railroad grade crossings throughout communities across the country during a three-hour period.

They will be enforcing state grade and trespassing laws and issue citations and warnings to visitors.

During this safety detail last year, more than 2,500 citations were issued along with 4,313 written and verbal warnings and 34 arrests.

Law enforcement officers are also going to be distributing pocket safety cards to drivers and pedestrians to teach people how to be safe around railroad tracks and crossings.

Operation Lifesaver Inc. says thousands of people are killed or hurt in grade crossing and trespassing incidents across the country each year.

“Every three hours in the U.S., a person or vehicle is hit by a train,” said Operation Lifesaver Inc. Executive Director Rachel Maleh. “While we have made strides in reducing deaths and injuries, the goal of Operation Clear Track and other Rail Safety Week activities is raising awareness to save lives. Operation Clear Track has been an important part of Rail Safety Week since it began in 2017.”

This year, Operation Lifesaver Canada is also taking part in Operation Clear Track for the first time.

Operation Lifesaver has also launched an initiative called Stop Track Tragedies, which focuses on real-life railroad incidents.

For more information, click on the links in the Related Links box.