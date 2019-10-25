Estate gift going toward JMRL Central Branch renovation

The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library's Central Branch near the Downtown Mall is Charlottesville has reached its first milestone toward renovation.

It recently received a gift of $36,000, which was presented to the Friends of the Library Family of Funds at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation from a patron's estate.

The money comes from the estate of Lawrence Suffrin.

The library system says while this money is going to the branch that Suffrin visited the most frequently, those who appreciate other library branches can make gifts to any of the eight JMRL branch endowment funds for prosperity and capital needs.

JMRL says one project that is in need of patron support is the expansion of the Nelson Memorial Library, which is raising $150,000 in order to receive a Perry Foundation challenge grant of $100,000.

The money raised, along with that grant, will be used for books, computers, media equipment, and other items essential to a community hub.

