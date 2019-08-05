Eubanks sentenced to life for murder

A Charlottesville man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2018 murder of his fiancée.

According to a release from Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney Robert Tracci, an Albemarle County Circuit Court judge handed down the sentence to Cardian Omar Eubanks on Monday.

Eubanks was convicted of first-degree murder for the death of Amanda Bates in March, almost one year exactly after the murder occurred.

He was sentenced to life in prison on the murder charge and eight years for the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm charges.

The release says the jury heard evidence during the trial that Eubanks had murdered Bates while she was sitting in the driver's seat of her car at her home on Richmond Road.

The Commonwealth had also presented evidence that she had ended her relationship with Eubanks and he had moved out of their home a month earlier.

Bates worked for the Virginia Institute of Autism in Charlottesville.