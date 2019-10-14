Event coming up to raise money for lights at skate park

An upcoming event aims to collect money to put lights up at the skate park.

The Shed Some Light event will take place Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation says lights were not able to be included in the original construction of the skate park in McIntire Park.

The city says this event will include a family fun run, live music and food trucks.

There will be two race routes going through the park, a 1K and a 2K.

It costs's $20 to participate in the family fun run, and the after party is free.

All proceeds will go toward funding for lighting at the Charlottesville Skate Park.

Tickets can be purchased in person or online.

Parking will be available at the Brooks Family YMCA and Charlottesville High School.