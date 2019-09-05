Every Kid Outdoors program gets fourth graders outdoors

A program that grants fourth-grade students a free annual pass to visit federal recreational areas with their families, classmates and friends has been authorized for the next seven years.

It's called the Every Kid Outdoors Program, and it replaces the old Every Kid in a Park program.

It's in an interagency collaboration between the U.S. Department of the Interior, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the U.S. Forest Service.

“Introducing fourth grade students to America's public lands provides them with limitless opportunities to have fun, be active, improve fitness and learn critical skills,” said Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt. “Visits on class trips or family vacations to the rich variety of astonishing landscapes and historic treasures located on public lands will result in unforgettable experience and, hopefully, forge lifelong connections to the outdoors.”

The program was created by the John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management and Recreation Act, which President Donald Trump signed in March.

In order to get a free pass, eligible students need to visit the Every Kid Outdoors website in the Related Links box, participate in an educational activity and download a voucher.

That voucher can then be used between Sept. 1, 2019 and Aug. 31, 2020, and it can be exchanged for a keepsake pass at participating federal lands.

The voucher or pass will grant free entry for fourth graders, all children under 16 in the group and up to three accompanying adults to most federally managed lands and waters. The pass does not cover other amenity fees such as camping or boat rides.

Educators are also encouraged to take advantage of the educational programs and tools associated with the program.

Seven federal agencies participate in the Every Kid Outdoors program. Click on the links in the Related Links box to search for their participating lands and waters.