Ex-officer gets prison sentence for girl's sex assault

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) -- A now-former police officer has been sentenced to five years in prison for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl who was having a sleepover with his children.

The Virginian-Pilot reports 49-year-old Mark David Johnson was sentenced Monday per a plea deal the judge said didn't allow enough punishment for the crime committed.

Johnson pleaded guilty in August to aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The former Virginia Beach police officer faced up to 20 years in prison. The judge only moved forward with the sentencing limit after the girl's family assured the judge they approved of the deal and wanted to move on.

 
