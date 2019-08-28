Ex-school nurse acquitted of grand larceny

By  | 
Posted:

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A former Greene County school nurse has been acquitted of stealing student medications.

Sasha Brown was charged more than two years ago with embezzlement and grand larceny.

She was a nurse at Nathaniel Greene Elementary School at the time and lost her job as a result of the charges.

Investigators accused her of taking medication students had brought to school for their own use.

On Tuesday, a jury found her not guilty of larceny.

The embezzlement charge was dismissed last year.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus