Ex-school nurse acquitted of grand larceny

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A former Greene County school nurse has been acquitted of stealing student medications.
Sasha Brown was charged more than two years ago with embezzlement and grand larceny.
She was a nurse at Nathaniel Greene Elementary School at the time and lost her job as a result of the charges.
Investigators accused her of taking medication students had brought to school for their own use.
On Tuesday, a jury found her not guilty of larceny.
The embezzlement charge was dismissed last year.