Ex-school nurse acquitted of grand larceny

A former Greene County school nurse has been acquitted of stealing student medications.

Sasha Brown was charged more than two years ago with embezzlement and grand larceny.

She was a nurse at Nathaniel Greene Elementary School at the time and lost her job as a result of the charges.

Investigators accused her of taking medication students had brought to school for their own use.

On Tuesday, a jury found her not guilty of larceny.

The embezzlement charge was dismissed last year.