Examiner says assaulted toddler died from torso trauma

Updated: Sat 2:06 AM, Aug 31, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- The medical examiner's office in Virginia has confirmed a toddler who died after being assaulted at a motel was killed by complications of blunt force trauma to her torso.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 17-month-old Nariah Ivy Brown's mother says she left the child at a Richmond motel with a man she'd known for years and believed to be a friend. Aija Brown told news outlets she returned to find her daughter wounded and the child later died at a hospital.

No charges have been filed in the case.

 
