Executive order creates new high goals for renewable energy

New statewide goals seek to get Virginia using only renewable energy sources for power by 2050.

On Tuesday, Governor Ralph Northam signed an executive order establishing the goals and targets for clean energy deployment.

According to a release, this will also expand on the Commonwealth's commitments to reduce environmental impacts, mitigate the impacts of climate change, and boost the clean energy economy.

"Since I took office, our administration has been focused on establishing a strong and bold vision for Virginia as we work to modernize our electric grid and reduce barriers to the development of clean energy sources," said Northam. "We know the importance of a true shift to reliance on renewable energy sources in reducing our carbon footprint, growing our economy, and creating the clean energy jobs of the future. This executive order will help ensure that Virginia remains at the forefront of clean energy innovation, meets the urgency of the challenges brought on by climate change, and captures the economic, environmental, and health benefits of this energy growth in an equitable way that benefits all Virginians."

The release says the order lays out objectives for statewide energy production, including 30 percent of the electric system being powered by renewable energy sources by 2030 and 100 percent of the Commonwealth's electricity being produced by carbon-free sources such as wind, solar, and nuclear by 2050.

This also includes at least 3,000 megawatts of solar and onshore wind, which are under development, by 2022, and up to 2,500 megawatts of offshore wind being developed on an accelerated timeline with a goal of 2026.

The order creates lead-by-example targets to increase energy efficiency and sets a goal of procuring at least 30 percent of electricity consumed by state agencies and executive branch institutions from renewable sources by 2022.

Under the order, several state agency leaders have been instructed to develop a plan of action to meet the new renewable energy goals, including the Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy, the Secretary of Commerce and Trade, the Secretary of Natural Resources, and the Director of the Department of Environmental Quality.

The release says the plan will also have to address issues related to energy storage, energy efficiency, equity and environmental justice.

It adds the Chief Workforce Advisor and the Secretary of Commerce and Trade will also work with stakeholders to develop an energy workforce plan supporting the growing needs of the energy sector and creating career pathways for communities that need such a renewable energy workforce.

Career pathways would likely be created by aligning current curriculum options and training programs with job opportunities.

Several environmental organizations have responded to the executive order.

Kate Addleson, Sierra Club Virginia Chapter Director: We commend the governor for setting goals today that will make Virginia a leader in fighting the climate crisis. Virginians have long demanded the benefits of transitioning to a clean energy economy and deserve a future free of fossil fuel pollution. To reach these goals in a way that benefits all Virginians, the state will need to increase energy efficiency and reject fracked-gas. Doing so will chart a path to create more good jobs, lower electric bills, and support healthier communities. Later this week, thousands of young people will march to send a powerful reminder to leaders, like state lawmakers who will be needed to see this plan through, that future generations are counting on them to make the right climate decisions.

Harrison Wallace, Virginia Director fo the Chesapeake Climate Action Network: Governor Northam’s commitment to a 100% carbon-free

energy future by 2050 and 30% renewable energy by 2030 is one of the most ambitious climate action goals in the South. We applaud his efforts to lead by example at the state agency level, address environmental justice, and commit to workforce development.

But Northam’s order ignores the fracked-gas elephant in the room. If we are going to solve the climate crisis, we cannot continue supporting and investing in proposed fracked-gas pipelines like the Atlantic Coast and Mountain Valley pipelines. One place to start would be directing his Department of Environmental Quality to issue stop-work orders for those projects.

Additionally, the Governor’s plan just doesn’t go far enough on climate. The world’s top scientists all agree that we must cut global carbon emissions in half by 2030 and Virginia must do its part. We plan to work with Governor Northam, the General Assembly, and the burgeoning grassroots climate movement in Virginia to craft a solution that matches the urgency of this crisis.

Will Cleveland, senior attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center: Governor Northam’s announcement today shows real leadership on climate change in the face of its absence at the federal level. It’s time for this kind of cost-effective, smart and modern solution to bring Virginia into the future. A key piece to addressing climate change is to convert our power sector to renewable energy. Today’splan does that by complimenting Virginia’s regulation to directly reduce carbon emissions from coal and gas power plants with investment in clean energy in Virginia that will ensure efficient, in-state, low-cost electricity. The general assembly has so far thwarted any attempts to directly address climate change, which threatens Virginians from Hampton Roads to the Shenandoah Valley. We look forward to working with all lawmakers in the 2020 General Assembly session to see the wisdom of proposals that address climate change, reduce electric bills and grow jobs in Virginia.

To read the full executive order, click on the link in the Related Links box.