Exhibit showcases family legacy dating back to 1700s

There is only one week left to see an exhibit documenting a local family.

The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center is currently displaying local filmmaker Lorenzo Dickerson's Cobham, Virginia exhibit.

The exhibit features two short films made by Dickerson called "The Coachman" and "Byrdland."

The films document the Byrd family from Cobham, a small area in eastern Albemarle County.

The film dates back to slavery when the family was enslaved at Castle Hill, where Castle Hill Cider is currently located.

"So if we want to know anything about black life in Charlottesville, this is a good family to study and understand," said Andrea Douglas, the executive director of the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center.

The exhibit will be on display until Jan. 4.