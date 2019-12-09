Expect heavy traffic for Trans-Siberian Orchestra performance

Trans-Siberian Orchestra is coming to Charlottesville on Thursday, and heavy traffic is expected in the area around the John Paul Jones Arena.

Area drivers are being urged to avoid Emmet Street between University Avenue and Barracks Road between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. and the doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Attendees who need to pick up their tickets at Will Call are advised to arrive 90 minutes before the show and they will need to present the credit card they used to buy their tickets and a photo ID in order to pick them up.

JPJ says there is still reserved parking available for $15 for the performance.

Pre-paid parking opens in the JPJ Arena West Lot and Parking Garage at 4:30 p.m. while the South Lot will open at 5:30 p.m.

Parking passes can also be purchased the day of for $20, cash only.

Parking will be allowed in the JPJ Arena South and East lots beginning at 5:30 p.m. until the parking lots are full.

The Emmet/Ivy Parking Garage will also open at 5:30 p.m. and people can pay $10, cash only, to park there. However, it is a ten-minute walk to JPJ from the garage.

JPJ also reminds attendees of its clear bag policy that restricts the items that can be carried into the arena.

