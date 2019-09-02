Explore Albemarle County and take photos performing various activities

September marks the 275th anniversary of the founding of Albemarle County.

As part of a month-long series of celebrations, the county is inviting residents to participate on a photo scavenger hunt that will take them to various locations around the county.

As participants complete specific tasks, they can mark them off on a bingo-style graphic, available in the Related Links box.

All they have to do is take a picture every time a task is finished and share it to social media using a corresponding hashtag they can find on the graphic and the hashtag #albco275.

People who complete five tasks, physically or digitally, can then bring their bingo board to the 275 Anniversary Celebration on Sept. 28 at the County Office Building where they will receive a limited edition pair of sunglasses.

