Eye on Entertainment - Aug. 29

In this week's Eye on Entertainment, 99.7 CYK's Tom Morgan talks about upcoming concerts and events including Tonia Ray and the Sound Machine Band at Fridays After Five, Mipso with Kate Rhudy, Ronnie Milsap, and the I Can't Feel My Face 2010s Dance Party.

Next week, Fridays After Five, with Skip Castro Band, will take place Thursday and the Indigo Girls are playing the Sprint Pavilion on Friday. Also Avett Brothers with Trampled by Turtles will be in town later this year.