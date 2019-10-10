Eye on Entertainment - Oct. 10

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this week's Eye on Entertainment, 99.7 CYK's Tom Morgan talks about upcoming concerts and events including a Paul Koors Band Benefit Show, Elvis Costello and the Imposters,
Dan and Shay, and Randy Houser.

 
