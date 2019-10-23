FBI joins search for missing Bumpass teen

The FBI Richmond Division is now involved in the search for a missing Louisa County teen.

According to the Louisa County Sheriff's Office, 14-year-old Isabel Shea Hicks was last seen at her home in Bumpass in the early morning hours of Oct. 21.

She is now considered an endangered missing juvenile whom officials believe may be in the company of 34-year-old Bruce William Lynch, Jr., also of Bumpass.

Officials say Lynch should be considered armed and potentially dangerous.

Hicks is a white girl who is 4-foot-11 and weighs 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Lynch is a white man who is 5-foot-10 and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair and a beard.

It is possible he is driving a light blue, almost silver, 2003 Toyota Matrix with Virginia tags VEM-9071.

Investigators say the two may be staying in wooded areas where they can camp.

Anyone with information about either Hicks or Lynch's whereabouts is asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff's Office at (540) 967-1234 or the Louisa County Crime Solvers at (800) 346-1466 or 911.

People can also call the Richmond Division of the FBI at (804) 261-1044

Officials say do not attempt to approach them if either person is seen.