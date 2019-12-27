FBI says deadly Denny's shooting was part of robbery spree

This photo released by the FBI on Dec. 26, 2019 shows two suspects in a fatal shooting at a Denny's in Virginia. The FBI said Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, that the duo robbed a bowling alley, a motel and a convenience store in northern Virginia in the days before they robbed the Denny's. The agency described the men as being in their late teens or early 20s. Police said the men killed a DoorDash delivery driver and wounded another man at a Denny's in Manassas early Thursday morning. (FBI via AP)
By  | 
Posted:

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) -- The FBI says two suspects in a fatal shooting at a Denny's in Virginia are also responsible for three other robberies in the Washington suburbs.

The FBI said Friday that the duo robbed a bowling alley, a motel and a convenience store in northern Virginia in the days before they robbed the Denny's.

The agency described the men as being in their late teens or early 20s.

Police said the men killed a DoorDash delivery driver and wounded another man at a Denny's in Manassas early Thursday morning.  

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus