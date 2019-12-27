FBI says deadly Denny's shooting was part of robbery spree

The FBI says two suspects in a fatal shooting at a Denny's in Virginia are also responsible for three other robberies in the Washington suburbs.

The FBI said Friday that the duo robbed a bowling alley, a motel and a convenience store in northern Virginia in the days before they robbed the Denny's.

The agency described the men as being in their late teens or early 20s.

Police said the men killed a DoorDash delivery driver and wounded another man at a Denny's in Manassas early Thursday morning.