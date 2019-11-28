FBI seeking information on two armed robberies

The Richmond Division of the FBI is asking for the public's assistance to find a suspect in a pair of armed robberies.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and convictions of the person responsible for the incidents.

The first armed robbery occurred on Sept. 18 at the RVA Wireless Store on Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.

The suspect, armed with a gun, approached the clerk and demanded money, and then jumped the counter and forced the clerk to the rear of the store before leaving.

Investigators say they believe the same person is also responsible for the Oct. 11 armed robbery at the College Mart on Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond.

During that incident, the armed suspect approached the clerk and demanded money, but when the clerk was not able to open the register, the suspect fired his gun and then took the entire cash register.

The clerk was not injured.

The suspect is described as a black man with a medium complexion, around 30 years of age and 5-foot-8.

During both robberies, he was wearing jeans and a black NASA hooded sweatshirt with blue sleeves. During the robbery at the College Mart, he was wearing red shoes, while during the RVA Wireless Store incident, he was wearing a black bandana and a leather-type mask.

Officials say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to contact the Richmond Division of the FBI at (804) 261-1044 or by clicking on the link in the Related Links box.