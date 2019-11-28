Facebook outage reported Thanksgiving morning

Social media giant Facebook is experiencing an outage on Thanksgiving morning.

According to DownDetector, outages first became reported around 9 a.m. E.T.

Users complained of not being able to access the home page, load a complete profile, and a malfunctioning refresh feature.

The problem seems to be affecting the mobile app and the desktop website. It is unclear whether or not the outage has spread to Instagram, which also falls under Facebook’s umbrella.

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.