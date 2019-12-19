Fair Trade group from Guatemala in Charlottesville for fundraiser

Christmas is a time for giving, and in one case, your purchase of a gift gives indigenous women in Guatemala a better life.

The Guatemalan fair trade group A Thread of Hope stopped by the Building Goodness Foundation on Carlton Road on Thursday.

The nonprofit represents scores of fair trade artisans in Guatemala.

A Thread of Hope is working with BGF to raise half a million dollars to build a new headquarters, showroom, and weaving center for the co-op in Guatemala.

Many of the items are one of a kind, made by women who have survived unspeakable atrocities.

Founder Eliza Strode travels the United States selling their crafts to make sure the women are paid fairly.

"They are Mayan indigenous women who are genocide survivors from the genocide in Guatemala. It makes them $10 or $12 a day compared to a dollar or two a day that they would make making crafts for the local market," she said.

The weaving co-op that produces the jewelry, scarves, purses and other items employs 180 women.

It started 35 years ago as a way for the women to stay close to their families while working.

